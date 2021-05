A white supremacist who in 2014 killed three people at Jewish sites in Overland Park has died in prison, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

F. Glenn Miller Jr., convicted of capital murder in 2015, died Monday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Miller’s cause of death is pending an autopsy, but a preliminary assessment indicates he died of natural causes, prison officials said. He was 80.

Read more at the Kansas City Star

