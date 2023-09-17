Wisconsin Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty today to a felony charge related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Riley D. Kasper, 24, of Pulaski, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia to a felony offense of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees.

Kasper was arrested in Ashland, Wisconsin, in March 2022 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18, 2023.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, starting at approximately 1:50 p.m., Kasper sprayed an aerosol canister of what is believed to be pepper spray toward law enforcement officers attempting to secure the Capitol building and grounds. That day, Kasper also communicated on social media with another individual, declaring, among other things, “I pepper sprayed 3 cops so bad they got undressed and went home,” and “As you can see in that video, it was my group that busted the first gate and kept chasing the cops down and pushing them back at the capitol.”

The next day, Kasper communicated with another individual on social media, stating, “You charge that line and start spraying they start running for cover like you’re coming at them with an ak” and “there is definitely something satisfying about pepper spraying cops in riot gear …”

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 32 months since Jan. 6, more than 1,100 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 398 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

