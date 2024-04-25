51.6 F
Customs & Immigration

CBP and Canon USA Announce Partnership Against Counterfeit Products

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today a new partnership with Canon U.S.A., Inc., to help prevent counterfeit products from entering the United States.

Under this new partnership, which is part of CBP’s Donations Acceptance Program, Canon will donate 328 verification tools to CBP cargo and mail facilities to aid in authenticating a variety of Canon merchandise.

“Every day across America, the men and women of CBP use cutting edge technology to address threats to the Homeland while simultaneously acquiring and deploying new capabilities like this to meet new threats,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino. “This partnership will greatly improve our trade enforcement operations in counterfeit and pirated goods to protect America’s innovation economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers, the health and safety of consumers and out national security.”

To deter the importation of illicit goods and protect U.S. consumers and businesses, CBP utilizes a proactive, aggressive, and dynamic enforcement approach to Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) enforcement. CBP’s enforcement efforts are strengthened by stakeholder collaboration and innovative approaches such as the CBP and Canon partnership.

“Canon is committed to protecting its customers in the United States, as well as globally, from the health and safety risks that counterfeits may pose to their person and property.  CBP is at the front line of our U.S. anti-counterfeiting strategy every day,” said Seymour Liebman, Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. “This donation complements our long-term goal to provide CBP with the necessary tools, training and support to combat illicit trade. This newest donation with Canon will facilitate the identification and removal of counterfeit goods from the U.S. stream of commerce.  Canon believes that we can send a strong deterring message to those individuals and companies who seek to unlawfully profit from Canon’s outstanding reputation by infringing its intellectual property rights and covertly put U.S. citizens at risk.”

