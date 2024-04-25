Valerie Watson returned to Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport in tears on Tuesday morning in a drastic departure from how she imagined her long weekend trip to Turks and Caicos would end.

Watson is home, but her husband, Ryan Watson, is in jail on the island and facing a potential mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years behind bars after airport security allegedly found four rounds of hunting ammo in his carry-on bag earlier this month.

“We were trying to pack board shorts and flip flops,” Valerie Watson told CBS News. “Packing ammunition was not at all our intent.”

Read the rest of the story at CBS News, here.