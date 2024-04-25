A Transportation Security Administration agent from the Bronx stole a nearly $23,000 government paycheck sent to a defense lawyer who represented an indigent client, federal prosecutors allege.

TSA agent Diamonique Richardson and an accomplice, Cinque Lipscomb, are the latest suspects accused of stealing five- and six-figure U.S. Treasury checks sent by mail to lawyers appointed to federal defendants who can’t afford attorneys.

Richardson and Lipscomb took advantage of a frustrating technicality in federal law that required the lawyer’s paychecks to be sent out in the mail instead of by direct deposit.

