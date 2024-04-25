51.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

TSA Agent Charged With Stealing $22k Check Mailed to NYC Defense Lawyer

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A high angle view of a dummy COVID Economic Impact Payment Check with focus on President's name
(iStock Photo)

A Transportation Security Administration agent from the Bronx stole a nearly $23,000 government paycheck sent to a defense lawyer who represented an indigent client, federal prosecutors allege.

TSA agent Diamonique Richardson and an accomplice, Cinque Lipscomb, are the latest suspects accused of stealing five- and six-figure U.S. Treasury checks sent by mail to lawyers appointed to federal defendants who can’t afford attorneys.

Richardson and Lipscomb took advantage of a frustrating technicality in federal law that required the lawyer’s paychecks to be sent out in the mail instead of by direct deposit.

Read the rest of the story at Daily News, here.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
PERSPECTIVE: Countering Chinese Cyber Threats of Tomorrow Demands We Prepare Today
Next article
American Tourist Risks 12-Year Sentence in Turks and Caicos Over Ammo in Luggage
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals