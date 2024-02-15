U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have intercepted an individual attempting to illegally import four deceased and dehydrated monkeys into the United States via Logan Airport. The individual was returning to the U.S. after a visit from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Upon arrival of foreign flights to Logan Airport, CBP Canine (K9) units will perform a preliminary screening of baggage. During the screening of Delta flight 225 from Paris, CBP K9, Buddey alerted his handler to a specific piece of luggage.

When questioned about the bag, the passenger declared that it only held dried fish. The luggage was x-rayed and appeared to hold dried fish. Still, upon physical inspection, the officer identified the dead and dehydrated bodies of four monkeys.

Raw or minimally processed meat from wild animals in some areas of the world, including Africa, is referred to as “bushmeat.” Bushmeat comes from a variety of wild animals, including bats, nonhuman primates (monkeys), cane rats (grasscutters), and duiker (antelope), and may pose a communicable disease risk. These types of meats are not allowed entry into the United States.

CBP immediately contacted the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the agency with regulatory authority over primate material. The CDC requested that the luggage containing the bushmeat be seized and that Delta Airlines either destroy or return the bags to France. The 4 kilograms of bushmeat was detained for CDC and marked for destruction.

“The potential dangers posed by bringing bushmeat into the United States are real,” said Julio Caravia, Area Port Director – CBP Boston. “Bushmeat can carry germs that can cause illness, including the Ebola virus. The work of CBP’s K9 unit and Agricultural Specialist were vital in preventing this potential danger from entering the U.S.,” he added.

CBP agriculture specialists have extensive training and experience in the biological sciences and agricultural inspection. They examine international trade shipments and traveler baggage daily in the search for invasive insects, federal noxious weeds, and plant and animal diseases that could seriously impact our national agricultural resources.