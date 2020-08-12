Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill ICE Agents

A Colorado man pleaded guilty on August 10 to threatening to murder federal law enforcement officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

Timothy Hummel, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, made his initial appearance remotely while free on bond. His bond was continued at the hearing’s conclusion.

“Making death threats against federal employees and their families is a crime and I appreciate the support of the United States Attorney’s Office in this case.” said John Fabbricatore, field office director, ERO Denver.

On August 14, 2019, Hummel repeatedly called the ICE Denver Field Office to make threats on federal employees focused on arrests and removals of individuals living in the United States without authorization. Hummel left two voicemails minutes apart and shortly thereafter sent an email to the Denver ERO Outreach mailbox. In the voicemails and email, Hummel threatened to murder ICE agents and members of their families.

During the investigation it was determined that Hummel made the threats in order to scare ICE agents and cause them to use their resources reacting to the threats rather than doing their jobs.

“Threatening and harassing federal employees for doing their jobs as mandated by Congress has no place in a civilized society,” Fabbricatore continued. “We sincerely hope this remains an isolated incident and that people will express their unhappiness with the immigration system in more constructive ways.”

U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson presided over the change of plea hearing August. 10, 2020. Hummel was charged by indictment on March 11, 2020. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26, 2020. The defendant is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Martinez.

Read more at ICE

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)