DHS Announces Distribution of More Than $290M in Congressional Funding for Communities Receiving Migrants

Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), will publish a funding notice under the new Shelter and Services Program (SSP) for more than $290 million to 34 non-federal entities for temporary shelter and other eligible expenditures for migrants who have been processed and provisionally released from DHS custody while awaiting the outcome of their immigration proceedings. An additional $73 million will be made available later this summer.

Since passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) National Board has allocated more than $400 million to support communities receiving migrants across the country, including $332.5 million announced on May 5, 2023 to 35 entities and $75 million awarded by the National Board in December 2022.

Supporting communities is a critical component of DHS’s efforts to manage encounters at the Southwest Border in a safe, orderly, and humane manner. Previous rounds of funding focused primarily on the needs of border communities, and this round increased funding for interior cities receiving migrants while maintaining a significant percentage for border communities. DHS recognizes the needs of communities may change and therefore has reserved $73 million for distributions later this summer.

For more information on the new Shelter and Services Program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/shelter-services-program.

