ICE ERO Boston Removes Noncitizen Wanted for Rioting in UK

Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston removed a noncitizen fugitive wanted in the United Kingdom on Aug. 23.

Paul Ryan, 24, also known as Patrick Power, is wanted in the U.K. for the charge of rioting. He was flown from Boston Logan International Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport in the U.K. and handed over to local authorities.

“We are committed to upholding our immigration laws while advancing public safety in New England. I commend the work of the ERO Boston officers who made this arrest and facilitated the removal of Ryan back to the U.K.,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons.

On Feb. 10, the Cardiff Crown Court of Cardiff in Wales issued an arrest warrant for Ryan, under the name of Patrick Power, for the offense of rioting.

Ryan lawfully entered the United States on March 15 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and violated the terms of his admission when he did not depart by June 12.

On July 24, ERO Boston arrested Ryan and served him notice of intent to issue a final administrative removal order. He remained in ERO custody until he was removed on Aug. 23.

ERO officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement professionals and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

In fiscal year 2022, ERO arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories; this group had 198,498 associated charges and convictions. These included 21,531 assault offenses; 8,164 sex and sexual assault offenses; 5,554 weapons offenses; 1,501 homicide-related offenses; and 1,114 kidnapping offenses.

As one of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) three operational directorates, ERO is the principal federal law enforcement authority in charge of domestic immigration enforcement. ERO’s mission is to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of U.S. communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws, and its primary areas of focus are interior enforcement operations, management of the agency’s detained and non-detained populations, and repatriation of noncitizens who have received final orders of removal. ERO’s workforce consists of more than 7,700 law enforcement and non-law enforcement support personnel across 25 domestic field offices and 208 locations nationwide, 30 overseas postings, and multiple temporary duty travel assignments along the border.

Members of the public can report crimes or suspicious activity by calling 866-347-2423 or completing ICE’s online tip form.

Read more at ICE