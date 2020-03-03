If You Feel Sick, Please Consider Canceling and Rescheduling Your USCIS Appointment

If you become ill for any reason, regardless of whether you were exposed to COVID-19, please do not come to appointments with any USCIS office. Please follow the instructions on your appointment notice to reschedule your appointment or interview if you:

Were in China within 14 days of your appointment;

Believe that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 (even if you were not recently in China); or

Are experiencing flu-like symptoms (such as a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat or fever).

USCIS wants to ensure the safety of those whom we serve and our employees. Please do not visit a USCIS office if you are sick or start to feel symptoms of being sick. We will help you reschedule your appointment, without penalty, when you are better. If you have an illness or are exhibiting symptoms, we recommend you cancel and reschedule your USCIS appointment. Some illnesses and symptoms include:

A cold or the flu

Fever or nausea

Severe headaches or body aches

Muscle or stomach pain, chest pain or difficulty breathing

Vomiting or diarrhea

Active tuberculosis (TB)

Mumps, measles, chickenpox

Other contagious disease

If you need to reschedule an appointment

Please follow the instructions on your appointment notice to reschedule your appointment. There is no penalty if you reschedule your appointment.

If you come to a USCIS office when you are sick

For the safety of our employees and those that we serve, if you or someone with you appears ill or meets any of the conditions listed above, the officer may cancel your appointment or interview. We will assist you in rescheduling your appointment, without any penalty.

