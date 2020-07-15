Mexican Man Who Died in ICE Custody in Florida Tested Positive for COVID-19

A 51-year-old unlawfully present Mexican national subject to mandatory detention under federal law in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Glades County Detention Center (GCDC) in Florida died Sunday afternoon at a Palm Beach County hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for several weeks. The preliminary cause of death is undetermined at this time.

Onoval Perez-Montufa, 51, was pronounced dead at 4:27 p.m. local time by hospital medical staff at the Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade, Florida, where he had been receiving inpatient treatment since July 1 after reporting shortness of breath that same day to facility staff at the Glades County Detention Center.

A COVID-19 test administered by medical staff at the Glades County Detention Center came back positive on July 2, and Glades staff promptly notified the hospital. Per the agency’s COVID-19 prevention protocols, all persons are screened upon arrival at all ICE facilities.

