OIG Finds Violation of Voluntary Work Program Standards at ICE’s Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green

The Office of Inspector General has announced the results of an unannounced inspection of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia.

During the unannounced inspection, OIG found that Caroline complied with standards for classification, segregation, use of force, recreation, and facility conditions although moldy vegetables were found in the refrigerator. Inspectors also found that Caroline complied with most standards for medical care, but the absence of a dentist caused delays in advanced dental care, and outdated guidance for chronic care was concerning.

Further, Caroline did not follow standards related to the voluntary work program. Specifically, OIG determined that eight kitchen volunteers worked hours that exceeded the 40-hour work week limit. One detainee worked more than 65 hours in one week and as long as 14 hours in a single day. Another detainee averaged 56 hours of work per week during a 6- week period (until the detainee left the facility). Additionally, detainees OIG interviewed identified concerns with the facility’s voluntary work program. For example, regarding job assignments in the kitchen, one detainee told inspectors that his recreation time was canceled because it was scheduled at the same time as his kitchen shift. Another detainee said that the kitchen was understaffed and often needed additional help. As a result, the facility sometimes required detainees to work more hours than the prescribed maximum, in violation of the standards.

Regarding detainee grievances, although Caroline provided appropriate responses in a language understood by the detainee, OIG found the facility did not always provide timely responses and did not keep an accurate log of detainee grievances. Regarding detainee requests, inspectors found that Caroline staff did not record requests in detainee files.

Further, ICE deportation officer visits to the housing units were not frequent or consistent, and daily activity schedules were not posted in all housing units, as required. In addition, OIG found that Caroline did not consistently display lists of legal providers or visitation hours in the housing areas and common spaces. Finally, inspectors noted that Caroline did not always meet cleanliness standards for food preparation.

As a result of the inspection, OIG made eight recommendations to improve ICE’s oversight of detention facility management and operations at Caroline. ICE concurred with two of these recommendations which relate to kitchen standards and file management.

Read the full report at OIG