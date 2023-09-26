59.7 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasEmergency PreparednessFEMA

OIG: FEMA Assisted Governments in Preparing to Respond to Radiological and Chemical Incidents

By Homeland Security Today
Airmen and soldiers from the Indiana National Guard establish, operate and coordinate from mobile and deployable structures during a simulated emergency and disaster scenario during a pre-external evaluation sustainment year collective training event at Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ind., Aug. 12, 2022. Indiana’s 19th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package is one of 17 strategically located CERFP units throughout the nation aligned within FEMA Region 5. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. L. Roland Sturm)

An audit by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) has found that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has assisted governments with chemical and radiological incident preparedness.

Through the Radiological Emergency Preparedness Program (REPP) and the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP), OIG said FEMA’s Technological Hazards Division (THD) has taken appropriate actions during fiscal years 2018 through 2021 to assist state, local, and tribal (SLT) governments with preparing to respond to radiological and chemical incidents. These actions are consistent with program requirements, related laws and regulations, and FEMA’s responsibilities under two Memorandums of Understanding. 

In particular, OIG noted that THD assisted SLT governments in preparing to respond to radiological incidents by updating REPP guidance and evaluation tools; and providing technical assistance, training, and program coordination, in conjunction with ongoing assessments and evaluations. These actions enabled THD to make periodic “reasonable assurance” determinations to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) that SLT radiological emergency plans continue to be adequate and can be implemented in response to radiological incidents at commercial nuclear power plants. 

During FYs 2018 through 2021, THD also assisted state and local governments in preparing to respond to chemical incidents, OIG said. Specifically, THD implemented the CSEPP Strategic Plan; provided updated guidance; maintained CSEPP-related information systems; conducted benchmark capability reviews, annual exercise planning, and evaluations; and prepared after-action reports with findings and improvement plans. OIG found that THD also took actions to support program closeout, tracked CSEPP Cooperative Agreement quarterly performance, and submitted annual reports to Congress, as required, on providing maximum protection for the environment, the public, and personnel who destroy chemical agents and munitions. 

Read the full report at OIG

Previous articleFormer Border Patrol Agent Admits to Scheme to Illegally Employ Non-immigrants for American Company
Next articleOIG Finds Violation of Voluntary Work Program Standards at ICE’s Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals