OIG: FEMA Assisted Governments in Preparing to Respond to Radiological and Chemical Incidents

An audit by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) has found that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has assisted governments with chemical and radiological incident preparedness.

Through the Radiological Emergency Preparedness Program (REPP) and the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP), OIG said FEMA’s Technological Hazards Division (THD) has taken appropriate actions during fiscal years 2018 through 2021 to assist state, local, and tribal (SLT) governments with preparing to respond to radiological and chemical incidents. These actions are consistent with program requirements, related laws and regulations, and FEMA’s responsibilities under two Memorandums of Understanding.

In particular, OIG noted that THD assisted SLT governments in preparing to respond to radiological incidents by updating REPP guidance and evaluation tools; and providing technical assistance, training, and program coordination, in conjunction with ongoing assessments and evaluations. These actions enabled THD to make periodic “reasonable assurance” determinations to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) that SLT radiological emergency plans continue to be adequate and can be implemented in response to radiological incidents at commercial nuclear power plants.

During FYs 2018 through 2021, THD also assisted state and local governments in preparing to respond to chemical incidents, OIG said. Specifically, THD implemented the CSEPP Strategic Plan; provided updated guidance; maintained CSEPP-related information systems; conducted benchmark capability reviews, annual exercise planning, and evaluations; and prepared after-action reports with findings and improvement plans. OIG found that THD also took actions to support program closeout, tracked CSEPP Cooperative Agreement quarterly performance, and submitted annual reports to Congress, as required, on providing maximum protection for the environment, the public, and personnel who destroy chemical agents and munitions.

Read the full report at OIG