USCIS Awards $22 Million in FY 2023 Citizenship and Integration Grants

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) today awarded over $22 million in grants to 65 organizations in 29 states to help prepare lawful permanent residents (LPRs) for naturalization. USCIS focused this year on reaching remote, underserved, and vulnerable communities per Executive Order 14012, Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans and the corresponding Interagency Strategy on Promoting Naturalization. This fiscal year (FY), the grant program received an increase of $5 million from FY 2022.

Citizenship and Integration Grants provide funding to organizations that prepare immigrants for naturalization and promote civic integration through increased knowledge of English, U.S. history and civics. In addition to the traditional programs that fund citizenship and English acquisition classes, FY 2023 grants include opportunities for creative and innovative approaches to preparing immigrants for naturalization.

“USCIS is committed to making the United States a stronger, more inclusive, and welcoming nation. We encourage naturalization by educating remote, underserved and vulnerable populations about the benefits of citizenship and the naturalization process,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. “Through this grants program, we help ensure that community organizations are available to provide immigrants with opportunities to improve their English language skills, increase their understanding of U.S. history and government, and to help them integrate into American society and be successful citizens.”

The Citizenship and Integration Grant Program has awarded nearly $155 million through 644 competitive grants to immigrant-serving organizations in 41 states and the District of Columbia since it began in 2009. Now in its 15th year, the program has helped more than 300,000 LPRs prepare for citizenship.

Through this program, USCIS seeks to expand availability of high-quality citizenship and integration services throughout the country.

USCIS awarded the grants through three competitive funding opportunities.

Citizenship Instruction and Naturalization Application Services (CINAS): This opportunity will fund public or nonprofit organizations that offer both citizenship instruction and naturalization application services to immigrants. USCIS has awarded 51 organizations up to $450,000 each for a period of two years.

Community and Regional Integration Network Grant (CARING): This grant opportunity funds integration services with a focus on individualized programming for certain immigrants, including those who entered the United States under the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program or were granted asylum. This funding grant, which was formerly called the Refugee and Asylee Integration Services Grant, has expanded eligibility to include organizations serving any of the following groups: individuals who were admitted or entered the United States as Cuban or Haitian entrants; individuals admitted on a Special Immigrant Visa; victims of human trafficking and criminal activity; and abused spouses, children, and parents under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). USCIS has awarded one organization with experience serving vulnerable populations up to $300,000 for a period of two years.

Innovations in Citizenship Preparation Program: This grant opportunity is designed to amplify innovation. USCIS has awarded innovation grants to organizations that foster creative approaches to preparing immigrants for naturalization and encouraging the civic, linguistic and cultural integration of immigrants into their communities. USCIS has awarded 13 organizations up to $250,000 each for a period of two years.

In making final award decisions, USCIS considered, in part, grantees’ past performance, when applicable. For additional information on the FY 2023 Citizenship and Integration Grant Program, visit www.uscis.gov/grants or email the USCIS Office of Citizenship, Partnership and Engagement at [email protected].

