USCIS Creates New Webpage for Lockbox Filing Location Updates

You can use this page to easily see which lockbox form filing locations USCIS has updated and when they made the update.

By Homeland Security Today

USCIS has created a new Lockbox Filing Location Updates page on its website for customers to keep track of updates we make to lockbox filing locations. You can use this page to easily see which lockbox form filing locations USCIS has updated and when they made the update. USCIS will update this page regularly, but always encourages you to check the “Where to File” section of your form’s webpage for the most current information on where to mail your form.

USCIS periodically adjusts filing locations among lockbox facilities to balance incoming workload for timely processing.

To receive updates on these lockbox filing location changes, please subscribe to the “Forms Updates” GovDelivery distribution list. In addition to updating the new page, USCIS will issue a GovDelivery email with each filing location update and announce each update through social media.

Read more at USCIS

