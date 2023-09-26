59.7 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBiometrics & ID ManagementCustoms & Immigration

USCIS Exempts Biometric Services Fee for All Form I-539 Applicants

In most cases, after Oct. 1 applicants will not be scheduled to attend a biometric services appointment.

By Homeland Security Today

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it is exempting the biometric services fee for Form I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status.

Beginning Oct. 1, USCIS is exempting the $85 biometric services fee as part of the application process for Form I-539. You do not need to pay the fee if your application is postmarked Oct. 1 or later. However, if you file Form I-539 prior to Oct. 1, certain filers will still be scheduled for an ASC appointment and should still attend that appointment as scheduled. In most cases, after Oct. 1 applicants will not be scheduled to attend a biometric services appointment. However, if USCIS determines that biometrics are required, the applicant will receive a notice with information about appearing for their biometric services appointment.

If you mistakenly submit the biometric services fee and the payment is submitted separately from the Form I-539 fee, USCIS will return the biometric services fee and accept the Form I-539. If you mistakenly submit the biometric services fee and the payment is combined with a paper-based Form I-539 filing fee, this is considered an incorrect filing and USCIS will reject the Form I-539. If you mistakenly authorize a credit card payment that combines the biometric services fee with the Form I-539 application fee, USCIS will accept the application, and only charge the application fee.

The biometric services fee exemption will apply to all applicants filing on or after Oct.1, including those applicants filing Form I-539 requesting an extension of stay in or change of status to H-4, L-2, or E nonimmigrant for whom USCIS had previously suspended the biometrics requirement through Sept. 30, 2023. As mentioned in the USCIS Fiscal Year 2022 Progress Report (PDF, 1.08 MB) (PDF, 1.08 MB), the agency is committed to accomplishing its goal of removing the biometric services fee and requirement for all Form I-539 applicants.

Read more at USCIS

Previous articleCISA Awards $8.7M School Safety Contract to MetaPhase
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals