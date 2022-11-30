45 F
USCIS Extends and Expands Fee Exemptions and Expedited Processing for Afghan Nationals

These actions will help Afghan nationals resettle, and in many cases reunite with family, in the United States by enabling USCIS to process their requests.

By Homeland Security Today
An Afghan guest carries her child on their way to the nearest bus stop on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, January 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert P Wormley III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced it is extending and expanding previously announced filing fee exemptions and expedited application processing for certain Afghan nationals. These actions will help Afghan nationals resettle, and in many cases reunite with family, in the United States by enabling USCIS to process their requests for work authorization, long-term status, status for immediate relatives, and associated services more quickly. We encourage you to use the webpages below to learn more about the eligibility details for each type of filing you may wish to pursue.

Certain Afghan nationals are eligible for the following fee exemptions and expedited processing, through Sept. 30, 2023:

Fee Exemptions

Expedited Processing

The Information for Afghan Nationals page has additional information for Afghans.

Read more at USCIS

