Cybersecurity

1 Million Books and 4 Months Later, Toronto’s Library Recovers From a Cyberattack

Returned books have been piling up in storage after nearly 5,000 computers went dark

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Toronto, Ontario, Canada - October 1, 2023: Interior lobby area of the Toronto Public Library at 789 Yonge Street in black and white
(iStock Photo)

More than four months after a ransomware attack shut down the Toronto Public Library’s computer systems, staff are finally putting a million stranded books back on the shelves.

At the library’s distribution centre in the east end of the city, Domenic Lollino wheeled pallet after pallet of library books off a tractor-trailer — one of 15 such vehicles storing those books that were returned while the electronic cataloguing system was down.

“It’s a big backlog,” he said, and it means employees like him are working 12-hour shifts to get through it all.

Read the rest of the story at CBC, here.

