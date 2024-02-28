More than four months after a ransomware attack shut down the Toronto Public Library’s computer systems, staff are finally putting a million stranded books back on the shelves.

At the library’s distribution centre in the east end of the city, Domenic Lollino wheeled pallet after pallet of library books off a tractor-trailer — one of 15 such vehicles storing those books that were returned while the electronic cataloguing system was down.

“It’s a big backlog,” he said, and it means employees like him are working 12-hour shifts to get through it all.

Read the rest of the story at CBC, here.