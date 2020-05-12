(NSA photo)

A Discovered Malware Sample Uses Tools from the NSA and a Chinese Group

Good hackers steal, great hackers borrow.

According to new research from ESET, a code obfuscation tool that’s been linked to Chinese-based hackers has been used in tandem with an implant that has been attributed to Equation Group, a hacking faction that is broadly believed to have ties to the National Security Agency.

ESET says the obfuscation tool is linked with Winnti Group, while the implant, known as PeddleCheap, appeared in an April 2017 leak from the mysterious group known as the Shadow Brokers.

