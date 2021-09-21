70 F
ACSC Releases Annual Cyber Threat Report

The report lists the exploitation of the pandemic environment, the disruption of essential services and critical infrastructure, ransomware, and more.

By Homeland Security Today

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) has released its annual report on key cyber security threats and trends for the 2020–21 financial year.

The report lists the exploitation of the pandemic environment, the disruption of essential services and critical infrastructure, ransomware, the rapid exploitation of security vulnerabilities, and the compromise of business email as last year’s most significant threats.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review ACSC’s Annual Cyber Threat Report July 2020 to June 2021 and CISA’s Stop Ransomware webpage for more information.

Read more at CISA

