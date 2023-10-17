45 F
Cybersecurity

Artificial intelligence bolsters growth of cyberattacks, audacity of cybercriminals

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

A year out from generative AI’s widespread release to the public, cybercriminals continue to finesse AI tools to bolster the scale, speed, scope, and stealth of their activities.

“AI-driven cybersecurity threats are developing at a place that we have not seen before due to advancements in machine learning and the ability to amplify existing attack methodologies,” said Brendan Horton, a security analyst in the FoxPointe Solutions Information Risk Management Division of The Bonadio Group.

From January to February 2023, researchers from Darktrace – a global leader in cybersecurity AI – saw a 135% increase in novel social engineering attacks, corresponding with the widespread adoption of ChatGPT, which was released to the public in October 2022.

Read the rest of the story from Rochester Business Journal here.

Hamas training videos, posted months ago, foreshadowed assault on Israel
CISA, U.S. and International Partners Announce Updated Secure by Design Principles Joint Guide
