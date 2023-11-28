39.5 F
Baltimore Schools Cyber Attack Cost Nearly $10M: State IG

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
school locker

Baltimore County Public Schools failed to act on several state recommendations to help mitigate cyber attacks before a hack disrupted school operations and cost the school system millions of dollars in damages and repairs, according to a report from a state inspector general.

BCPS was hacked using a phishing email in November 2020 — a process that disrupted the school system’s website and remote learning programs for several days, according to the report from the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education.

The inspector general’s report found that the initial network compromise occurred 15 days before the network disruption and came in the form of an e-mail.

Read the rest of the story at ABC, here.

- Advertisement -

