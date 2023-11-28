Hospitals Across U.S. Forced to Divert Patients Due to Possible Cyber Attack

Hospital emergency rooms in several states were forced to divert emergency vehicles to other facilities due to a slew of cybersecurity incidents on Thanksgiving Day.

In Tyler, Texas, UT Health East Texas wasn’t able to accept ambulances due to a network outage and was forced into lockdown, reports The Messenger. BSA Health System in Amarillo was also forced to divert because of a cybersecurity incident, reports ABC7 Amarillo.

In Pocatello, Idaho, Portneuf Medical Center experienced a network outage, which forced its emergency room to divert patients, reports East Idaho News.

Read the rest of the story at Campus Safety, here.