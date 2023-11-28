39.5 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
CybersecurityPublic Health

Hospitals Across U.S. Forced to Divert Patients Due to Possible Cyber Attack

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Hospital emergency rooms in several states were forced to divert emergency vehicles to other facilities due to a slew of cybersecurity incidents on Thanksgiving Day.

In Tyler, Texas, UT Health East Texas wasn’t able to accept ambulances due to a network outage and was forced into lockdown, reports The Messenger. BSA Health System in Amarillo was also forced to divert because of a cybersecurity incident, reports ABC7 Amarillo.

In Pocatello, Idaho, Portneuf Medical Center experienced a network outage, which forced its emergency room to divert patients, reports East Idaho News.

Read the rest of the story at Campus Safety, here.

Previous article
Baltimore Schools Cyber Attack Cost Nearly $10M: State IG
Next article
Cybersecurity Experts Report Alarming Rise in Quishing
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights