The Ukrainian gas company at the centre of President Donald Trump’s impeachment was successfully hacked by Russian military agents in November, a US cybersecurity firm has said.

Area 1 Security said it was not clear what the hackers were searching for when they hacked Burisma Holdings.

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was previously on the board of the firm.

