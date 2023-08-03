78.5 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, August 3, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityCybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

CISA and International Partner NCSC-NO Release Joint Cybersecurity Advisory on Threat Actors Exploiting Ivanti EPMM Vulnerabilities

CISA and NCSC-NO are concerned about the potential for widespread exploitation of both vulnerabilities in government and private sector networks.

By Homeland Security Today

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Norwegian National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-NO) have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA), Threat Actors Exploiting Ivanti EPMM Vulnerabilities, in response to the active exploitation of CVE-2023-35078 and CVE-2023-35081 affecting Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile (EPMM) (formerly known as MobileIron Core). Threat actors can chain these vulnerabilities to gain initial, privileged access to EPMM systems and execute uploaded files, such as webshells.

In July 2023, NCSC-NO became aware of advanced persistent threat (APT) actors exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in Ivanti EPMM, formerly known as MobileIron Core, to target a Norwegian government network. CISA and NCSC-NO are concerned about the potential for widespread exploitation of both vulnerabilities in government and private sector networks because threat actors, including APT actors, have previously exploited a MobileIron vulnerability.

Ivanti released a patch for CVE-2023-35078 on July 23, 2023. Ivanti later determined actors could use CVE-2023-35078 in conjunction with another vulnerability, CVE-2023-35081, and released a patch for the second vulnerability on July 28, 2023.

CISA and NCSC-NO recommend administrators use the CISA developed nuclei templates to determine if their system has these vulnerabilities and use the NCSC-NO developed checklist to identify signs of compromise.

All organizations are urged to review Threat Actors Exploiting Ivanti EPMM Vulnerabilities and implement its recommended actions and mitigations.

Read more at CISA

Previous articleNSA Releases Guide to Harden Cisco Next Generation Firewalls
Next articleAgencies Release the Top Routinely Exploited Vulnerabilities of 2022
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals