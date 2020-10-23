CISA and Vietnam Veterans of America Partner to Raise Awareness About the Threat of Disinformation

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) released a series of public-awareness products today designed to help veterans and other Americans identify disinformation and prevent its spread. The products include posters and other resources are posted to VVA.org/Protect2020 and will be disseminated to VVA members and partners as part of a broader effort to build a more resilient electorate by encouraging the American public to trusted sources of information.

“Foreign adversaries continue to seek ways to divide Americans and spread disinformation in an effort to undermine faith in our democracy,” said CISA Senior Cybersecurity Advisor Matt Masterson. “The strongest defense against disinformation is an informed public, and by working with VVA, we will be able to reach more Americans and arm them with what they need to spot and stop disinformation. Our veterans have always stepped up when called upon, and once again, they can play a crucial role in defending our democratic process from foreign interference.”

“We are very pleased to be able to cooperate with CISA in this vital endeavor to continue our work of defending the United States that we started so many years ago in uniform. We encourage all veterans to take note of the tools provided and to use this information to combat foreign interference from wherever it comes. This is psychological warfare taken to an extreme, and it impacts our National Security,” said John Rowan, VVA National President.

CISA and the VVA will continue to promote these products and raise awareness amongst veterans and all Americans about the risk of disinformation in the remaining two weeks before Election Day and beyond. The products are available here.

Read more at CISA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)