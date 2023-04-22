CISA Announces Plans to Establish Logging Made Easy Service

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announces plans to develop and establish Logging Made Easy (LME) tool, a service originally developed and maintained by the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-UK) until March 31, 2023.

LME is an open-source log management solution for Windows-based devices which reduces a user’s log management burden by providing integrated capabilities that generate greater transparency into operating system and network security across deployed devices. LME is particularly useful for those that manage their organization’s catalog of Windows-based equipment and who lack the resources for a more robust commercial solution.

“Logging Made Easy is a great resource created by our teammates at NCSC that provides basic logging of security information for Windows devices,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “Given CISA’s continued focus on providing support to “target-rich/cyber-poor” entities, LME is another great tool we can leverage to assist our partners. We’re proud to take on this program which showcases, yet again, our seamless collaboration with our close partners at NCSC.”

“Our Logging Made Easy project has undeniably delivered results and we are proud to have supported thousands of defenders to keep their networks safe,” said Lindy Cameron, NCSC CEO. “The project’s transition to oversight from CISA will mean that existing and new users of the tool will continue to reap the significant benefits that it provides.”

Building upon the NCSC’s work, CISA plans to expand LME’s centralized logging capabilities and make it available to public and private sector stakeholders this summer. Until CISA re-launches LME, neither CISA nor NCSC will maintain the legacy LME tool and organizations using the unsupported version are urged to exercise due caution.

For more information about CISA’s shared services visit CISA’s Cyber Marketplace.

Read more at CISA