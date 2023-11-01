CISA Awards CYBER.ORG $6.8M in Funding for K-12 Cyber Education

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) awarded $6.8 million in funding through the Cybersecurity Education and Training Assistance Program (CETAP) to the nonprofit CYBER.ORG, a cybersecurity workforce development organization.

This funding will allow CYBER.ORG to continue to support the educational growth of elementary and secondary level students by encouraging cybersecurity literacy and instruction as well as career exploration opportunities to help address the nation’s cybersecurity workforce shortage of over 660,000 professionals.

A CISA partner since 2012, CYBER.ORG works to ensure every K-12 student gains the foundational and technical cybersecurity knowledge and skills to pursue a cybersecurity career. The funding will be used to empower educators and caregivers with resources and training needed to deliver cybersecurity content to students. CYBER.ORG currently has more than 30,000 teachers across all 50 states and four U.S. territories enrolled in its content platform, reaching millions of students nationwide.

“We are proud and excited to continue our work with CYBER.ORG, who are great partners in our efforts to accelerate essential cybersecurity learning and training,” said Jen Easterly, CISA Director. “Their work in K-12 education will play a vital role in creating excitement in our youth to pursue a future career in cybersecurity.”

“Alongside CISA and Director Easterly, we are more dedicated than ever to improving access to cybersecurity education and careers among our nation’s youngest learners,” said Laurie Salvail, CYBER.ORG Executive Director. “We are honored to continue this critical work and advance the agency and the Administration’s efforts to develop the next-generation cybersecurity workforce.”

CISA is committed to providing wide-ranging opportunities for quality cybersecurity education and training. It is now more urgent than ever to identify and prepare people to enter the cybersecurity workforce and in doing so, support efforts to enhance cybersecurity infrastructure resilience. Through CETAP initiatives, teachers are equipped with an extensive library of cybersecurity educational tools, from foundational content to hands-on classroom technology, to facilitate learning and growth within the K-12 community.

CISA has an ongoing partnership with CYBER.ORG and looks forward to working together to create the future pipeline of cybersecurity professionals. Learn more about the CETAP.