CISA Releases Document Suite Exploring the Value of Federated ICAM in Different Public Safety Scenarios

CISA released the Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) Value Proposition Suite of documents in collaboration with SAFECOM and the National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators (NCSWIC), Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI). This suite of five (5) documents introduces ICAM concepts, explores federated ICAM use-cases, and highlights the potential benefits for the public safety community.

Specifically, the ICAM Value Proposition Suite includes:

ICAM Value Proposition Overview – a high-level summary of federated ICAM benefits and domain-specific scenarios covered by other documents in the suite;

ICAM Value Proposition Scenario: Hurricane Response – presents federated ICAM use cases and potential benefits for disaster response operations such as hurricanes;

ICAM Value Proposition Scenario: Drug Response – outlines federated ICAM use cases and information sharing benefits for large-scale drug overdose epidemic (e.g., opioid, methamphetamine, and cocaine) prevention and response;

ICAM Value Proposition Scenario: School Shooting Response – provides federated ICAM use cases and information sharing benefits for an active shooter scenario (e.g., school shooting); and

ICAM Value Proposition Scenario: Bombing Response – illustrates information sharing benefits observed during the March 2018 Austin serial bombings.

Public safety communications require innovative techniques to manage information sharing risks between operational partners. Federated ICAM is an important cybersecurity component that allows agencies to securely access resources across existing systems and emerging platforms. The public safety community is encouraged to examine how federated ICAM can add value to existing information sharing workflows and review its applicability across the emergency communications ecosystem. To learn more about ICAM and other helpful resources, visit www.cisa.gov/safecom/icam-resources.

