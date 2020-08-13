Webinar: Preparing for a New Era of Civil Unrest: A Guide to Safety and Security

Worldwide, incidents of civil unrest have doubled over the last decade. Every region of the world has experienced hundreds of civil unrest events over the last ten years. The U.S. is currently experiencing one of the most significant and prolonged periods of civil unrest, often characterized by violence and the destruction of property. Across over two months of protests, demonstrators have experimented with a variety of new tactics and strategies. From leaf blowers to lasers, from balloons to power tools, protestors, as well as public safety authorities are deploying new strategies and tactics.

Safety and security professionals, as well as emergency management leaders and first responders of all types benefit from knowledge and understanding of the causes, warning signs and behavioral dynamics of groups, crowds and mobs that are associated with violent and destructive behavior. Such an understanding better prepares decision-makers and responders for the challenges associated with the use new and dangerous tactics, social media (Twitter, Face Book, etc.) and globalization as they relate to the development of crisis situations and the potential of dangerous and violent collective behavior. Even civil unrest in taking place in nearby communities can be highly disruptive to all types of business operations and pose a risk to employers and employees alike. This updated 60-minute program provides timely, actionable information to better help leaders and responders protect their organizations’ personnel and assets when responding to potential group, crowd or mob situations.

Date: Thursday, August 27, 2020

Time: 2:00-3:30 PM

More information and registration at:

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

• Types, scope and prevalence of collective violence

• Defining and distinguishing between groups, crowds and mobs

• The psychology of crowds

• The physics of crowds

• Identifying “flashpoints”

• Evolving tactics of “non-violent” and “not non-violent” protestors

• Effective countermeasures and crowd management strategies

• Business Continuity and Facility Security concerns and countermeasures

• Personal and team safety in crowds and mobs

• Last-chance survival tactics in violent mob situations

INSTRUCTOR

Steven Crimando is the principal and founder of Behavioral Science Applications LLC, an operational risk management consultancy based in the New York metropolitan area. He is a consultant and educator focused on behavioral threat management and the human element in disasters and mass violence.

Mr. Crimando is a Certified Threat Manager (CTM), Certified Homeland Protection Professional (CHPP), and a Board Certified Expert in Traumatic Stress (BCETS) with 30 years of experience in emergency management and the behavioral sciences. Mr. Crimando was deployed to the 9/11 and 1993 World Trade Center attacks, as well as New Jersey’s anthrax screening center and other acts of international terrorism. He is a published author who is frequently called upon by the media and the courts as an expert in the prevention and response to mass violence. He provides training and support to many law enforcement, intelligence and military agencies, as well as NGO’s and multinational corporations.

Join Steve Crimando for a dynamic one-hour briefing addressing the evolving civil unrest threat landscape.

