CISA has released a new Malware Analysis Report (MAR) on an infostealer known as ICONICSTEALER. This trojan has been identified as a variant of malware used in the supply chain attack against 3CX’s Desktop App.

CISA recommends users and administrators to review the following resources for more information, and hunt for the listed indicators of compromise (IOCs) for potential malicious activity:

Read more at CISA