CISA has released an Industrial Control Systems (ICS) advisory detailing multiple vulnerabilities in multiple Geutebruck G-CAM E2 series devices and Encoder G-Code versions. A remote attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review the ICS Advisory ICSA-21-208-03 Geutebruck G-Cam E2 and G-Code and apply the necessary updates and workarounds

Read more at CISA

