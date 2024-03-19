48.8 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
AI and Advanced TechCybersecurityIndustry News

Cisco Ready for “AI Revolution” as it Acquires Splunk in $28 Billion Deal

The merger will "revolutionize the way our customers leverage data to connect and protect every aspect of their organization," said Chuck Robbins, Cisco's chair and CEO, in a statement.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
cyber security hologram with digital shield 3D rendering
(iStock Photo)

Networking giant Cisco acquired digital infrastructure company Splunk and says the merger will allow them to “supercharge” and revolutionize the way it wields artificial intelligence for its customers.

Cisco announced plans to acquire software company Splunk in September 2023 and announced the completion of the deal on Monday in a press release

The acquisition of Splunk now makes Cisco one of the largest software companies in the world, Cisco said in the release.

Read the rest of the story at USA Today, here.

Cisco Ready for "AI Revolution" as it Acquires Splunk in $28 Billion Deal Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Biden Administration Takes Actions to Bolster Maritime Cybersecurity in the US Maritime Domain
Next article
FINRA Fines Osaic Wealth, Securities America Over Cyber Breaches
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals