Commerce Department Adds Four Entities to Entity List for Trafficking in Cyber Exploits

Today, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added four entities, Intellexa S.A. in Greece, Cytrox Holdings Crt in Hungary, Intellexa Limited in Ireland, and Cytrox AD in North Macedonia to the Entity List for trafficking in cyber exploits used to gain access to information systems, threatening the privacy and security of individuals and organizations worldwide.

Recognizing the increasingly key role that surveillance technology plays in enabling campaigns of repression and other human rights abuses, the Commerce Department’s action today targets these entities’ ability to access commodities, software, and technology that could contribute to the development of surveillance tools that pose a risk of misuse in violations or abuses of human rights.

“This rule reaffirms the protection of human rights worldwide as a fundamental U.S. foreign policy interest,” said Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves. “The Entity List remains a powerful tool in our arsenal to prevent bad actors around the world from using American technology to reach their nefarious goals.”

“We remain laser focused on stemming the proliferation of digital tools for repression,” said Bureau of Industry and Security Under Secretary Alan Estevez. “Considering the impact of surveillance tools and other technologies on international human rights, I am pleased to announce these additions to our Entity List.”

The proliferation and misuse of such commercial surveillance tools, including commercial spyware, pose distinct and growing security risks to the United States, facilitate repression, and enable human rights abuses. Today’s Entity List additions build on the Commerce Department’s prior actions against commercial spyware companies in November 2021.

“The U.S. Government’s commitment to the Code of Conduct for Enhancing Export Controls of Goods and Technology That Could be Misused and Lead to Serious Violations or Abuses of Human Rights as announced during the second Summit for Democracy in March 2023, remains a top priority for BIS,” said Assistant Secretary for Export Administration Thea D. Rozman Kendler. “We will continue to leverage U.S. regulatory tools to control the export of dual-use goods or technologies to end users who seek to misuse them for the purposes of serious violations or abuses of human rights.”