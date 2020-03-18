Coronavirus Compounds K-12 Cybersecurity Problems: 5 Areas to Watch

Cybersecurity experts have warned about coronavirus pandemic-related phishing scams targeting all sectors of the economy, from health care and consumer products to banking. Now, schools are being warned to be extra vigilant too.

Doug Levin, the founder and president of the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center, pointed out that schools have long been the subject of “drive-by” phishing scams: mass blasts of dubious emails looking to gather personal information. In recent years, they’ve also been hit with more sophisticated and targeted attacks.

The coronavirus pandemic, Levin said, compounds the problem.

Read more at Education Week

