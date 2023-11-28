39.5 F
Cyber Attack at Hospitals in NJ Force Emergency Rooms to Divert Patients

The computer networks at two New Jersey hospitals were hit by a ransomware attack on Thanksgiving that impacted its sister hospitals around the country.

Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood and Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, both members of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, have put protocols into place to handle the attack, according to spokeswoman Chiara Marababol.

The full impact of the attack is still under investigation by a third-party forensic advisor. The healthcare company took the network at both facilities offline cutting off all user access to its information technology applications, including corporate servers, software, internet and clinical programs.

