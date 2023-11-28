HSI Partners with Local and State Law Enforcement to Combat Seasonal Theft Rings

BATON ROUGE – As the holiday shopping season ramps up, so does theft. This year, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is launching a multi-state operation to target organized retail theft groups that typically strike during the holidays.

On Wednesday, the HSI announced ‘Operation Sleigh Ride,’ an initiative involving local, state and federal agencies to combat theft rings.

A newly-formed Louisiana Retail Crime Task Force includes the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gonzales Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Baton Rouge Police Department. That task force is partnered with agencies in Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama to create this mission.

