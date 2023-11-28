39.5 F
Which Crypto Blockchain is Preferred by Terrorist Organizations?

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

A fast-growing crypto network called Tron has become the major platform for crypto transfers backing groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Quicker and cheaper than its larger rival Bitcoin, Tron has overtaken its rival as a platform for crypto transfers associated with groups designated as terror organisations by the EU, Israel, the US and other countries, according to a Reuters analysis.

The media outlet found out that crypto seizures announced by Israeli security services since 2021 reflect a sharp rise in the targeting of Tron wallets and a fall in Bitcoin wallet seizures.

Read the rest of the story at Euronews, here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

