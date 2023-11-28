General Electric Investigates Claims of Cyber Attack, Data Theft

General Electric is investigating claims that a threat actor breached the company’s development environment in a cyberattack and leaked allegedly stolen data.

General Electric (GE) is an American multinational company with divisions in power, renewable energy, and aerospace industries.

Earlier this month, a threat actor named IntelBroker attempted to sell access to General Electric’s “development and software pipelines” for $500 on a hacking forum.

