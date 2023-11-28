39.5 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
CybersecurityTerrorism Study

Main Paris 2024 Threats as Security Plan Finalized: Terrorism, Cyber Attacks

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
paris olympics

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) – Terrorism and cyber attacks are the two main risks the Paris Olympics faces, with a potentially highly exposed opening ceremony, but organisers are confident they will be ready to face the challenge next year.

Paris 2024 is launching the third of four waves of tenders for private security, which will result in the presence of 17,000-22,000 agents a day – including 2,000 for the opening ceremony, which will be a long parade on the Seine River attended by possibly 600,000 people.

Some 30,000 police officers and soldiers will also be mobilised to secure the surroundings on July 26.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters, here.

Previous article
General Electric Investigates Claims of Cyber Attack, Data Theft
Next article
CISA Intends to Launch Competition for Follow-On Exercise Support Services BPA
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights