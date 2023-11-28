39.5 F
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
CISA Intends to Launch Competition for Follow-On Exercise Support Services BPA

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency plans to initiate a competition for a follow-on blanket purchase agreement for full-spectrum exercise support services.

CISA expects the multiple-award BPA to have a ceiling value of over $100 million and anticipates the release of a solicitation by July 8, 2024, according to a notice published Tuesday on the Department of Homeland Security’s Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

The contractor will provide CISA with exercise support services in accordance with the guidelines under the Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program.

Read the rest of the story at GovCon Wire, here.

