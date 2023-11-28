24.3 F
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Cyber-Attack Closes Hospital Emergency Rooms in Three US States

Ardent Health, which oversees hospitals in states including Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma said it was targeted over Thanksgiving

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

A cyber-attack has shut down emergency rooms in at least three states, a hospital operator warned on Monday, forcing the organization to divert patients to other facilities.

Ardent Health, which oversees 30 hospitals in states across the US, including New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma, said it had been targeted by a ransomware attack over the Thanksgiving holiday. The attack had shut down a significant number of its computerized services, the company said in a news release.

“In an abundance of caution, our facilities are rescheduling some non-emergent, elective procedures and diverting some emergency room patients to other area hospitals until systems are back online,” Ardent Health’s release said.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian, here.

