Cyber Attacks Threaten U.S. Election

The intelligence community says China, Russia and Iran are capable of disrupting the upcoming election in November.

The threat of cyber attacks aimed at disrupting US elections, is higher than ever. For state and local election officials, the list of security challenges continues to grow, including potential cyber attacks, criminal ransomware gangs hacking computer systems and the spread of election misinformation.

The intelligence community says China, Russia and Iran are capable of disrupting the upcoming election in November.

Cyber threats have grown extensively in the last decade or so with new AI technology but, Paul Hugenberg, owner of Pelican 3 Consulting said it’s nothing voters need to worry about.

Read the rest of the story at 21-WFMJ, here.

