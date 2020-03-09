Soldiers receive training on emerging Cyber Electro-Magnetic Activity, or CEMA, capabilities during Cyber Blitz 19 on Aug. 28, 2019, at Aberdeen Proving Ground. (Photo by Edric Thompson/U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command)

Cyber Command Doubled Its Contract Spending in the Past Year

U.S. Cyber Command more than doubled the amount of money it issued in defense contracts between fiscal years 2018 and 2019, according to figures provided in written testimony to Congress.

In 2019, the command awarded $74.9 million through 81 contracting actions, Gen. Paul Nakasone, the command’s leader told the House Armed Services Committee March 4. Those figures are up from the 32 contracts valued at $43 million in fiscal year 2018 that Nakasone provided in testimony in February 2019.

Congress gave Cyber Command limited acquisition authority in 2016 following the model of Special Operations Command.

