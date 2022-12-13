DC3 Joint Recipient of 2022 DoD CIO Annual Award for Cyber and IT Excellence

The Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Information Officer (CIO) Awards Program has awarded the DoD Cyber Crime Center (DC3) with a 2022 DoD CIO Annual Award for Cyber and IT Excellence for the recent Defense Industrial Base (DIB) Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) Pilot. DC3’s team was also recognized as an Honorable Mention recipient!

The DoD CIO Annual Awards for Cyber and IT Excellence recognizes outstanding achievements of individuals and teams within the DoD CIO portfolio. The nominations highlighted numerous efforts across the Department supporting critical and national security efforts.

DC3 collaborated on the 12-month Pilot with the Defense Counterintelligence Security Agency (DCSA). Throughout the awarded Pilot, VDP members helped coordinate remediation for over 400 actionable vulnerabilities found on DIB participants’ public facing assets, saving the Defense Industrial Base an estimated $61 million. HackerOne’s global ethical researcher community supported the pilot by submitting 1,015 vulnerability reports, showcasing public-private cooperation.

The Honorable Mention and Team award offers recognition of the joint collaborative team’s outstanding contributions to protect the DIB, Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN), and national cybersecurity.

DOD CIO formally recognized DC3 members on December 09, 2022 at the Pentagon.

Read more at DoD Cyber Crime Center