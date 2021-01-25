Dominion Voting Systems Suing Giuliani for Defamation

Dominion Voting Systems has filed suit against former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani over baseless claims he’s made that Dominion was at the center of a scheme to perpetuate widespread election fraud.

The Denver-based company, which is seeking $1.3 billion in damages from Giuliani, provides election equipment and software to 28 states, including the majority of the equipment used in the swing states on which Trump and his surrogates focused most of their post-election ire.

“Rudy Giuliani actively propagated disinformation to purposefully mislead voters,” Dominion CEO John Poulos said in a statement. “Because Giuliani and others incessantly repeated the false claims about my company on a range of media platforms, some of our own family and friends are among the Americans who were duped.”

