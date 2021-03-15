Europol Warns of Scam Using the Name of Its Executive Director

Europol has issued a statement today, March 15, warning people that scams are circulating using the name of Europol’s Executive Director. Emails or messages on social media, written in different languages, use the name of Catherine de Bolle to make it sound serious and legitimate. 

This correspondence is fake. Europol’s Executive Director would never directly contact members of the public requesting an immediate action or threatening individuals with opening a criminal investigation.

Europol urges anyone in receipt of a suspicious email or correspondence using the name of Europol’s Executive Director, to send the details using this contact form, so that Europol can refer the matter to national authorities for further investigation.

Read the statement at Europol

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X