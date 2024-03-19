48.8 F
FCC Adopts Voluntary ‘Cyber Trust Mark’ Labeling Rule for IoT Devices

FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel speaks at the agency's March 2024 open meeting. Image: FCC / YouTube

The Federal Communications Commission approved a voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for wireless consumer Internet of Things (IoT) products.

The program allows manufacturers to put a new “U.S Cyber Trust Mark” on devices that comply with cybersecurity standards developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), including what the White House described last year as “unique and strong default passwords, data protection, software updates, and incident detection capabilities.”

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the program at their open meeting on Wednesday.

Read the rest of the story at The Record, here.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
