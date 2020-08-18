Personnel utilize computers during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Wing Operations Center June 20, 2019, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Truesdell)

Federal CISO Schneider Plans to Reinvigorate CyberStat in Fiscal 2021

The Office of Management and Budget has tried at least two other times to get agencies to consolidate and optimize their security operations centers (SOC).

At some departments, there are eight or 10 SOCs, meaning there is no single pane of glass for the chief information security officer, the Department of Homeland Security, or OMB to understand what’s really going on.

Grant Schneider, the federal chief information security officer (CISO), said the latest attempt to improve the value and reduce the number of security operations centers is well underway.

