Cyberattacks, regional conflict, weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, commercial spyware, AI, misinformation, disinformation, deepfakes and TikTok. These are just some of the top perceived threats that the United States faces, according to the U.S. government’s intelligence agency’s latest global risk assessment.

The unclassified report published Monday — sanitized for public release — gave a frank annual window into the U.S. intelligence community’s collective hive mind about the threats it sees facing the U.S. homeland based on its massive banks of gathered intelligence. Now in an election year, the top U.S. spies increasingly cite emerging technology and cybersecurity as playing a factor in assessing its national security posture.

In an unclassified session with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday, the top leaders across the U.S. government’s intelligence agencies — including the FBI, NSA, CIA and others — testified to lawmakers largely to answer their questions about the current state of global affairs.

Read the rest of the story at TechCrunch, here.